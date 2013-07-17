MUMBAI, July 17 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures edged up on Wednesday on bargain buying after prices hit a fresh contract low in the previous session, though higher acreage under summer-sown pulses and favourable weather capped the gains.

* The August chana was up 0.17 percent at 2,980 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0928 GMT. It had hit a contract low of 2,963 rupees on Tuesday.

* "Prices have fallen a lot and should now bounce back from these levels. Local buying is expected to support prices but sowing progress would weigh on sentiment," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon, Maharashtra.

* Spot chana rose 11 rupees to 3,107 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. Traders and analysts expect demand to rise during the holy month of Ramadan and ahead of Raksha Bandhan, a local festival.

* Chana is a rabi crop sown during the winter months in India and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* Farmers began planting summer-sown, or kharif, pulses well ahead of their normal schedule this season because of heavy rains. Pulses like tur and urad are sown in June and harvested from September.

* India has raised support prices for the 2013/14 summer crops. The support price for tur has been raised by 450 rupees to 4,300 rupees per 100 kg, moong by 100 rupees to 4,500 rupees per 100 kg, while support price for urad is unchanged at 4,300 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR

Guar futures dropped on good progress of sowing amid favourable weather while higher carry-forward stocks and weak exports also added to the fall.

* October guar on the NCDEX fell 1.11 percent to 5,360 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand is sluggish in guar from local buyers as well as exporters. Sentiment is weak because of higher sowing expectations," said Mahesh Badani, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

* Sowing of guar seed usually starts in the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas start sowing at the end of the month.

* India's output of guar will rise this year as farmers increase cultivation on expectations of a good monsoon against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, said traders.

* Guar seed rose 57 rupees to 7,117 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)