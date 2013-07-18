MUMBAI, July 18 Indian chana, or chickpea,
futures rose on Thursday on lower-level buying though an
increase in the area under summer-sown pulses and favourable
weather restricted the upside.
* The August chana edged up 0.43 percent to 3,003
rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX) at 0834 GMT. It fell more than 9 percent
between June 1 and July 17.
* "Prices are unlikely to rise sharply because acreage is
higher under summer-pulses and the prospect of chana sowing has
also brightened on good rains," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst
at KotakCommodities.
* Chana is a rabi crop sown during the winter months in
India and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for
sowing.
* Spot chana inched up 2 rupees to 3,117 rupees per 100 kg
in Delhi. Traders and analysts expect demand to rise during the
holy month of Ramadan and ahead of Raksha Bandhan, a local
festival.
* Farmers began planting summer-sown, or kharif, pulses well
ahead of their normal schedule this season because of heavy
rains. Pulses like tur and urad are sown in June and harvested
from September.
* India has raised support prices for the 2013/14 summer
crops. The support price for tur has been raised by 450 rupees
to 4,300 rupees per 100 kg, moong by 100 rupees to 4,500 rupees
per 100 kg, while the support price for urad is unchanged at
4,300 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR
Guar futures hit a contract low due to good progress of
sowing amid favourable weather and on higher carry-forward
stocks.
* October guar on the NCDEX fell 1.89 percent to
5,180 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 5,130
rupees earlier in the day.
* "The overall sentiment is down because sowing operations
are progressing well and acreage under guar is expected higher
this season," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade
Derivatives & Commodities.
* The sowing of guar seed usually starts in the beginning of
June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas
start sowing at the end of the month.
* Guar seed fell 187 rupees to 6,788 rupees at Jodhpur in
Rajasthan.
* India's output of guar will rise this year as farmers
increase cultivation on expectations of a good monsoon against a
backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade,
said traders.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)