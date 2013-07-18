MUMBAI, July 18 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on Thursday on lower-level buying though an increase in the area under summer-sown pulses and favourable weather restricted the upside.

* The August chana edged up 0.43 percent to 3,003 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0834 GMT. It fell more than 9 percent between June 1 and July 17.

* "Prices are unlikely to rise sharply because acreage is higher under summer-pulses and the prospect of chana sowing has also brightened on good rains," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at KotakCommodities.

* Chana is a rabi crop sown during the winter months in India and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* Spot chana inched up 2 rupees to 3,117 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. Traders and analysts expect demand to rise during the holy month of Ramadan and ahead of Raksha Bandhan, a local festival.

* Farmers began planting summer-sown, or kharif, pulses well ahead of their normal schedule this season because of heavy rains. Pulses like tur and urad are sown in June and harvested from September.

* India has raised support prices for the 2013/14 summer crops. The support price for tur has been raised by 450 rupees to 4,300 rupees per 100 kg, moong by 100 rupees to 4,500 rupees per 100 kg, while the support price for urad is unchanged at 4,300 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR

Guar futures hit a contract low due to good progress of sowing amid favourable weather and on higher carry-forward stocks.

* October guar on the NCDEX fell 1.89 percent to 5,180 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 5,130 rupees earlier in the day.

* "The overall sentiment is down because sowing operations are progressing well and acreage under guar is expected higher this season," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives & Commodities.

* The sowing of guar seed usually starts in the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas start sowing at the end of the month.

* Guar seed fell 187 rupees to 6,788 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

* India's output of guar will rise this year as farmers increase cultivation on expectations of a good monsoon against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, said traders. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)