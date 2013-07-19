MUMBAI, July 19 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures hit a contract low on Friday due to higher acreage under kharif or summer-sown pulses and favourable weather.

* The August contract for chana was down 1.43 percent at 2,967 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0911 GMT, after hitting a contract low of 2,957 rupees earlier in the day.

* "The overall trend in chana looks down because of higher acreage and rains in the leading cultivating regions," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.

* Chana is a rabi crop sown during the winter months in India and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* Spot chana fell 11 rupees to 3,108 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. However, some traders and analysts expect demand to rise during the holy month of Ramadan and ahead of Raksha Bandhan, a local festival.

* Farmers began planting summer-sown, or kharif, pulses well ahead of their normal schedule this season because of heavy rains. Pulses like tur and urad are sown in June and harvested from September.

* Khan expects the August contract to test support at 2,925 rupees.

* India has raised support prices for the 2013/14 summer crops. The support price for tur has been raised by 450 rupees to 4,300 rupees per 100 kg, moong by 100 rupees to 4,500 rupees per 100 kg, while the support price for urad is unchanged at 4,300 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR

Guar futures fell on higher sowing in the top producing Rajasthan state amid early rains and favourable weather while higher carry-forward stocks also weighed.

* October guar on the NCDEX fell 1.70 percent to 5,190 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The area under guar is expected to rise this season because sowing operations are progressing well and the weather is also favourable," said Mahesh Badani, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

* The sowing of guar seed usually starts in the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas start sowing at the end of the month.

* Guar seed rose 79 rupees to 7,023 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

* India's output of guar will rise this year as farmers increase cultivation on expectations of a good monsoon against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, said traders.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)