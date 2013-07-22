MUMBAI, July 22 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures hit a contract low on Monday, tracking bearish cues from the spot market, while higher area under kharif or summer-sown pulses and favourable weather also weighed on sentiment.

* The August contract for chana was down 3.03 percent at 2,847 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0834 GMT, after hitting a contract low of 2,828 rupees earlier in the day.

* "The trend is weak in the short term. Prices may fall to 2,700 rupees as demand is subdued and sowing prospects for chana looks better on rains," said Nalini Rao, an analyst at India Infoline.

* Chana is a rabi crop sown during the winter months in India and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* Spot chana fell 93.5 rupees to 2,979 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* Farmers began planting summer-sown, or kharif, pulses well ahead of their normal schedule this season because of heavy rains. Summer-sown pulses have been planted on 3.16 million hectares as of July 18, compared with 2.05 million hectares in the same period a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* Pulses like tur and urad are sown in June and harvested from September.

* India has raised support prices for the 2013/14 summer crops. The support price for tur has been raised by 450 rupees to 4,300 rupees per 100 kg, moong by 100 rupees to 4,500 rupees per 100 kg, while the support price for urad is unchanged at 4,300 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR

Guar futures fell to a fresh contract low due to higher area under cultivation in the top producing Rajasthan state, favourable weather and on higher carry-forward stocks.

* October guar contract on the NCDEX fell 3.88 percent to a new contract low of 4,950 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Farmers have expanded the area under cultivation and the weather conditions are also favourable," said Rao.

* The sowing of guar seed usually starts in the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas start sowing at the end of the month.

* Guar seed fell 672 rupees to 6,200 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

* India's output of guar will rise this year as farmers increase cultivation on expectations of a good monsoon against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, said traders. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)