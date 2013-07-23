MUMBAI, July 23 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures hit a contract low on Tuesday due to subdued demand, higher area under kharif or summer-sown pulses and favourable weather.

* The August contract for chana was down 2.58 percent at 2,755 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1043 GMT, after hitting a contract low of 2,740 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Given the present situation, it looks like chana sowing is going to be very good in the rabi season. Rains are ample and soil moisture has also increased," said a trader from Mumbai.

* Chana is a rabi crop sown during the winter and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* Spot chana fell 66 rupees to 2,910 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* Farmers began planting summer-sown, or kharif, pulses well ahead of their normal schedule this season because of heavy rains. Summer-sown pulses have been planted on 3.16 million hectares as of July 18, compared with 2.05 million hectares in the same period a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* Pulses like tur and urad are sown in June and harvested from September.

* India has raised support prices for the 2013/14 summer crops. The support price for tur has been raised by 450 rupees to 4,300 rupees per 100 kg, moong by 100 rupees to 4,500 rupees per 100 kg, while the support price for urad is unchanged at 4,300 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR

Guar futures fell to a contract low on weak spot demand, higher area under cultivation and higher carry-forward stocks.

* The October guar contract on the NCDEX was down 1.01 percent at 4,900 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 4,810 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Hopes of higher production due to ample rains and favourable weather are keeping prices under pressure," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst at Angel Commodities.

* Sowing of guar seed usually starts in the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas start sowing at the end of the month.

* Guar seed fell 87.5 rupees to 6,112.5 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

* India's output of guar will rise this year as farmers increase cultivation on expectations of a good monsoon against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, said traders. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)