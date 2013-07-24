MUMBAI, July 24 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures hit a contract low for a fifth straight day on Wednesday, weighed by a rise in the cultivating area of summer-sown pulses, favourable weather and weak local demand.

* The August contract for chana was down 0.73 percent at 2,734 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0841 GMT, after hitting a contract low of 2,713 rupees earlier in the day.

* "There is lack of buying interest among local traders. Prices are expected to fall to 2,600 rupees in the medium term," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst at Angel Commodities.

* Ample rains in the country have raised the prospects of better chana sowing in the rabi season.

* Chana is a rabi crop sown during the winter and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* Spot chana fell 22 rupees to 2,850 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* Farmers began planting summer-sown, or kharif, pulses well ahead of the normal schedule this season because of heavy rains. Summer-sown pulses have been planted on 3.16 million hectares as of July 18, compared with 2.05 million hectares in the same period a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* Pulses like tur and urad are sown in June and harvested from September.

* India has raised support prices for the 2013/14 summer crops. The support price for tur has been raised by 450 rupees to 4,300 rupees per 100 kg, moong by 100 rupees to 4,500 rupees per 100 kg, while the support price for urad is unchanged at 4,300 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR

Guar futures fell due to expectations of higher production amid ample rains and an early start of sowing, while higher carry-forward stocks also weighed.

* The October guar contract on the NCDEX was down 1.01 percent at 4,880 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The monsoon is weighing on sentiment. The production is expected higher because sowing is progressing well," said Narvekar.

* Sowing of guar seed usually starts in the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas start sowing at the end of the month.

* Guar seed fell 30 rupees to 6,050 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

* India's output of guar will rise this year as farmers increase cultivation on expectations of a good monsoon against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, said traders. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)