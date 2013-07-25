MUMBAI, July 25 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures hit a contract low for a sixth straight day on Thursday due to sluggish domestic demand, higher area under summer-sown pulses and favourable weather.

* Ample rains in the country have raised the prospects of better chana sowing.

* Chana is a rabi crop sown during the winter and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The August contract for chana was down 3.75 percent at 2,643 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0848 GMT. It hit a contract low of 2,637 rupees earlier in the day.

* "The overall sentiment in chana is very weak. Local buying is not picking up despite the festive season demand," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon, Maharashtra.

* Spot chana fell 25 rupees to 2,811 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* Farmers began planting summer-sown, or kharif, pulses well ahead of the normal schedule this season because of heavy rains. Summer-sown pulses have been planted on 3.16 million hectares as of July 18, compared with 2.05 million hectares in the same period a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* Pulses like tur and urad are sown in June and harvested from September.

* India's 2012/13 pulses production is estimates at 18.45 million tonnes.

GUAR

Guar futures struck a new contract low, weighed by higher acreage due to a good monsoon, higher carry-forward stocks and sluggish demand.

* The October guar contract on the NCDEX was down 3.91 percent, hitting a new contract low of 4,670 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Monsoon is the driving factor in guar. Higher area under cultivation and thus hopes of increased output are pressuring guar prices," said Surendra Kumar Yadav, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

* Sowing of guar seed usually starts in the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas start sowing at the end of the month.

* Guar seed fell 314 rupees to 5,847 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

* India's output of guar will rise this year as farmers increase cultivation on expectations of a good monsoon against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, said traders. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)