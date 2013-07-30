MUMBAI, July 30 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures bounced back from a contract low on Tuesday on bargain-buying, offsetting sluggish spot demand and hopes of a rise in summer-sown pulses output.

* The August contract for chana was up 0.93 percent at 2,611 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0903 GMT, after hitting a contract low of 2,528 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Recovery is seen at lower prices, but the trend in the local market is still weak due to subdued demand," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst at Angle Commodities.

* Narvekar expects the August contract to test a resistance at 2,640 rupees.

* Spot chana dropped 84 rupees to 2,723 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi, lower than the government set support price of 3,000 rupees.

* The NCDEX levied a special margin of 5 percent on short positions of chana from July 27.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures struck a contract low on hopes of increased output due to higher area under cultivation, while mounting stocks also weighed on sentiment.

* The October guar contract was down 2.82 percent at 4,130 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 4,090 rupees earlier in the day.

* "The trend is likely to remain weak in the short-term because of higher acreage. Rains have been good and supportive for sowing operations," said Narvekar.

* The country's top guar seed producing Rajasthan state has received more rainfall than normal since the beginning of the monsoon season on June 1, boosting sowing.

* Guar seed dropped 227 rupees to 5,000 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)