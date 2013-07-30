UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
MUMBAI, July 30 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures bounced back from a contract low on Tuesday on bargain-buying, offsetting sluggish spot demand and hopes of a rise in summer-sown pulses output.
* The August contract for chana was up 0.93 percent at 2,611 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0903 GMT, after hitting a contract low of 2,528 rupees earlier in the day.
* "Recovery is seen at lower prices, but the trend in the local market is still weak due to subdued demand," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst at Angle Commodities.
* Narvekar expects the August contract to test a resistance at 2,640 rupees.
* Spot chana dropped 84 rupees to 2,723 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi, lower than the government set support price of 3,000 rupees.
* The NCDEX levied a special margin of 5 percent on short positions of chana from July 27.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures struck a contract low on hopes of increased output due to higher area under cultivation, while mounting stocks also weighed on sentiment.
* The October guar contract was down 2.82 percent at 4,130 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 4,090 rupees earlier in the day.
* "The trend is likely to remain weak in the short-term because of higher acreage. Rains have been good and supportive for sowing operations," said Narvekar.
* The country's top guar seed producing Rajasthan state has received more rainfall than normal since the beginning of the monsoon season on June 1, boosting sowing.
* Guar seed dropped 227 rupees to 5,000 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)