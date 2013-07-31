MUMBAI, July 31 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on Wednesday due to buying at lower levels, supported by a pick-up in local demand, though hopes of a rise in summer-sown pulses output restricted the upside.

* The August contract for chana was up 0.57 percent at 2,653 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0842 GMT. It had hit a contract low of 2,528 rupees on Tuesday.

* "Prices have fallen a lot and should recover now. Festive demand should support sentiment in the local market," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon, Maharashtra.

* Spot chana rose 64 rupees to 2,803 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. The government has set the support price at 3,000 rupees.

* The NCDEX levied a special margin of 5 percent on short positions of chana from July 27.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures fell due to higher area under cultivation, favourable weather and mounting stocks.

* The October guar contract was down 0.49 percent at 4,100 rupees per 100 kg. It had hit a contract low of 4,080 rupees on Tuesday.

* "Farmers are not willing to sell at these prices. They have seen much higher levels last season. But higher seeded area is weighing on sentiment," said Surendra Kumar Yadav, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

* The country's top guar seed producing Rajasthan state has received more rainfall than normal since the beginning of the monsoon season on June 1, boosting sowing.

* Guar seed jumped 207 rupees to 5,207 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)