MUMBAI Aug 1 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on Thursday due to buying interest at lower prices and firm cues from the local market because of the festive season, though higher area under summer-sown pulses cultivation limited the upside.

* The August contract for chana was up 1.82 percent at 2,682 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0856 GMT.

* "Prices should now bounce back from here. Stockists have started buying on hopes of improved festive demand," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.

* Spot chana rose 16 rupees to 2,800 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. The government has set the support price at 3,000 rupees.

* The NCDEX levied a special margin of 5 percent on short positions of chana from July 27.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures were lower tracking a bearish local market and on mounting stocks and higher area under cultivation due to ample rains and favourable weather.

* The October guar contract was down 0.24 percent at 4,190 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Rains and a rise in the area under cultivation are weighing on sentiment. But prices should not fall much from these levels because supplies have dropped at these prices," said Khan.

* The country's top guar seed producing Rajasthan state has received more rainfall than normal since the beginning of the monsoon season on June 1, boosting sowing.

* Guar seed rose 192 rupees to 5,300 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)