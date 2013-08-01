MUMBAI Aug 1 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures
rose on Thursday due to buying interest at lower prices and firm
cues from the local market because of the festive season, though
higher area under summer-sown pulses cultivation limited the
upside.
* The August contract for chana was up 1.82 percent
at 2,682 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0856 GMT.
* "Prices should now bounce back from here. Stockists have
started buying on hopes of improved festive demand," said
Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at
Indiabulls Commodities.
* Spot chana rose 16 rupees to 2,800 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi. The government has set the support price at 3,000 rupees.
* The NCDEX levied a special margin of 5 percent on short
positions of chana from July 27.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures were lower tracking a bearish local market
and on mounting stocks and higher area under cultivation due to
ample rains and favourable weather.
* The October guar contract was down 0.24 percent at
4,190 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Rains and a rise in the area under cultivation are
weighing on sentiment. But prices should not fall much from
these levels because supplies have dropped at these prices,"
said Khan.
* The country's top guar seed producing Rajasthan state has
received more rainfall than normal since the beginning of the
monsoon season on June 1, boosting sowing.
* Guar seed rose 192 rupees to 5,300 rupees at Jodhpur in
Rajasthan.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)