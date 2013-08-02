Aug 2 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on Friday on buying at lower levels, while expectations of an improvement in the spot demand in the festive season also aided the upside.

* The September contract for chana was up 0.96 percent at 2,748 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0914 GMT. It fell more than 17 percent in July.

* "Demand in the spot market will improve in the festival season. Stockists have also started buying at these prices," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst at Angel Commodities.

* Spot chana rose 20.5 rupees to 2,837.5 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. The government has set the support price at 3,000 rupees.

* The NCDEX levied a special margin of 5 percent on short positions of chana from July 27.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures rose on value buying, though higher sowing in the top producer Rajasthan state and conducive weather seen weighing on sentiment.

* The October guar contract was up 2.15 percent at 4,270 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Prices have fallen a lot and it should now consolidate at these levels. Any sharp recovery is unlikely because the trend is still down," said Narvekar.

* The country's top guar seed producing Rajasthan state has received more rainfall than normal since the beginning of the monsoon season on June 1, boosting sowing.

* Guar seed fell 36 rupees to 5,233 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)