MUMBAI Aug 5 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures
were higher on Monday tracking firm cues from the spot market
where demand improved at lower levels, though hopes of higher
summer-sown output limited the upside.
* The September contract was up 2.32 percent at
2,866 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0925 GMT. It has lost more than
13 percent since the beginning of July.
* "For the week ahead, chana prices are expected to extend
gains on emerging festive demand. Selling pressure in the spot
market has declined," Kotak Commodities said in a research note.
* Traders expect spot demand to stay firm due to increase in
demand in the holy month of Ramadan and ahead of Raksha Bandhan,
a local festival.
* Spot chana edged up 11 rupees to 2,911 rupees per 100 kg
in Delhi.
* The NCDEX levied a special margin of 5 percent on short
positions of chana from July 27.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures fell more than 2 percent, weighed by hopes
of higher output due to expanded area under cultivation and
favourable weather.
* The October guar contract was down 2.01 percent at
4,390 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Production is going to be higher this season because
weather conditions are favourable. Buying is poor and prices are
likely to remain under pressure because stocks are quite high,"
said Surendra Kumar Yadav, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.
* Rajasthan, the country's top guar seed producing state,
has received more rainfall than normal since the beginning of
the monsoon on June 1, giving a boost to sowing operations.
* Guar seed fell 100 rupees to 5,600 rupees at Jodhpur in
Rajasthan.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)