MUMBAI Aug 6 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures snapped a four-session rising streak on Tuesday on expectations of higher summer-sown pulses output, while the likelihood of better rabi planting due to ample rains also weighed on sentiment.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop sown during the winter and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The September contract was down 0.56 percent at 2,828 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1022 GMT.

* "Selling has emerged again after prices rose in the past (four) sessions. The trend in the long run is weak because of increased area under summer-sown pulses," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* Farmers began planting summer-sown, or kharif, pulses well ahead of the normal schedule this season because of heavy rains. Summer-sown pulses have been planted on 7.95 million hectares as of Aug 1, compared with 6.30 million hectares in the same period a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* Pulses like tur and urad are sown in June and harvested from September.

* Spot chana fell 10 rupees to 2,921 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures fell due to sluggish local and overseas demand, hopes of higher output due to expanded area under cultivation and favourable weather.

* The October guar contract fell 3.94 percent to 4,140 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Fresh selling is seen in guar futures because fundamentals are weak. Stocks are huge and demand is not supportive," said Reddy.

* Rajasthan, the country's top guar seed producing state, has received more rainfall than normal since the beginning of the monsoon on June 1, giving a boost to sowing operations.

* Guar seed dropped 400 rupees to 5,200 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)