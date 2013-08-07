MUMBAI Aug 7 Indian turmeric futures rose on
value buying on Wednesday after prices hit a contract low in the
previous session, while concerns over the quality of the crop in
some areas due to excess rains supported the upside.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues
until August. Heavy rains in some pockets could hit the quality
of the crop. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.
* At 0928 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric for
September delivery was 1.15 percent higher at 4,732
rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX). It hit a contract low of 4,620 rupees on
Tuesday.
* "Heavy rains in some small pockets could cause damage to
the crop. But the damage would be compensated by the rise in
area," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key
market in Andhra Pradesh.
* Spot supplies have been around 1,500-2,000 bags (of 75 kg
each) at Nizamabad.
* Traders, however, do not expect any sharp rise because
carry forward stocks are huge and demand is sluggish.
* Spot turmeric prices at Nizamabad fell 219 rupees to 5,081
rupees per 100 kg from the close of Monday.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose due to a fall in
local supplies amid overseas demand, though hopes of better
sowing due to ample rains restricted the upside.
* The actively traded jeera contract for September delivery
was up 0.66 percent at 13,372.5 rupees per 100 kg on the
NCDEX.
* "Export demand is good and is expected to remain firm in
the short term due to lack of supplies from other cultivators,"
said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in
Gujarat.
* Spot jeera rose 57 rupees to 13,593 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha.
* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed
by Syria and Turkey.
* Gujarat, the top producing state, has received above
average rainfall so far in the monsoon season.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers
depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)