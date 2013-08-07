MUMBAI Aug 7 Indian turmeric futures rose on value buying on Wednesday after prices hit a contract low in the previous session, while concerns over the quality of the crop in some areas due to excess rains supported the upside.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. Heavy rains in some pockets could hit the quality of the crop. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.

* At 0928 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric for September delivery was 1.15 percent higher at 4,732 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). It hit a contract low of 4,620 rupees on Tuesday.

* "Heavy rains in some small pockets could cause damage to the crop. But the damage would be compensated by the rise in area," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot supplies have been around 1,500-2,000 bags (of 75 kg each) at Nizamabad.

* Traders, however, do not expect any sharp rise because carry forward stocks are huge and demand is sluggish.

* Spot turmeric prices at Nizamabad fell 219 rupees to 5,081 rupees per 100 kg from the close of Monday.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose due to a fall in local supplies amid overseas demand, though hopes of better sowing due to ample rains restricted the upside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for September delivery was up 0.66 percent at 13,372.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Export demand is good and is expected to remain firm in the short term due to lack of supplies from other cultivators," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Spot jeera rose 57 rupees to 13,593 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Gujarat, the top producing state, has received above average rainfall so far in the monsoon season.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)