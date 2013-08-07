MUMBAI Aug 7 Guar seed futures fell to a contract low on Wednesday, weighed by subdued exports, higher stocks and hopes of higher output due to expanded area under cultivation.

* At 1013 GMT, the October guar contract was down 3.62 percent at 3,990 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) after hitting a contract low of 3,980 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Sentiment is bearish because of expectations of higher production. The area under cultivation has increased and the weather is also favourable," said Shikharchand Dugar, a trader from Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

* Rajasthan, the country's top guar seed producing state, has received more rainfall than normal since the beginning of the monsoon on June 1, giving a boost to sowing operations.

* Guar seed fell 85 rupees to 5,000 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to hopes of higher summer-sown pulses output and better prospects of rabi planting because of ample rains.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop sown during the winter and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The September contract was down 1.45 percent at 2,782 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Soil will have abundant moisture from the recent rains and this would help chana planting. Rains are good everywhere this season," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon, Maharashtra.

* Farmers began planting summer-sown, or kharif, pulses well ahead of the normal schedule this season because of heavy rains. Summer-sown pulses have been planted on 7.95 million hectares as of Aug. 1, compared with 6.30 million hectares in the same period a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* Pulses like tur and urad are sown in June and harvested from September.

* Spot chana fell 20 rupees to 2,900 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)