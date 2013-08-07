MUMBAI Aug 7 Guar seed futures fell to a
contract low on Wednesday, weighed by subdued exports, higher
stocks and hopes of higher output due to expanded area under
cultivation.
* At 1013 GMT, the October guar contract was down
3.62 percent at 3,990 rupees per 100 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) after hitting a
contract low of 3,980 rupees earlier in the day.
* "Sentiment is bearish because of expectations of higher
production. The area under cultivation has increased and the
weather is also favourable," said Shikharchand Dugar, a trader
from Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
* Rajasthan, the country's top guar seed producing state,
has received more rainfall than normal since the beginning of
the monsoon on June 1, giving a boost to sowing operations.
* Guar seed fell 85 rupees to 5,000 rupees at Jodhpur in
Rajasthan.
CHICKPEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to hopes of
higher summer-sown pulses output and better prospects of rabi
planting because of ample rains.
* Chickpea is a rabi crop sown during the winter and farmers
depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* The September contract was down 1.45 percent at
2,782 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "Soil will have abundant moisture from the recent rains
and this would help chana planting. Rains are good everywhere
this season," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon,
Maharashtra.
* Farmers began planting summer-sown, or kharif, pulses well
ahead of the normal schedule this season because of heavy rains.
Summer-sown pulses have been planted on 7.95 million hectares as
of Aug. 1, compared with 6.30 million hectares in the same
period a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.
* Pulses like tur and urad are sown in June and harvested
from September.
* Spot chana fell 20 rupees to 2,900 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)