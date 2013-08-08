MUMBAI Aug 8 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures
fell more than 1 percent on Thursday as ample rains brightened
the prospects of chana sowing, while higher area under
summer-sown pulses also weighed on sentiment.
* Chickpea is a rabi crop sown during the winter and farmers
depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* At 0827 GMT, the September contract was down 1.08
percent at 2,759 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* "Higher area under planting is keeping chana under
pressure but local demand should recover ahead of festivals,"
said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives
and Commodities.
* Demand from millers is very price-sensitive and is
expected to pick up in the coming days, ahead of festivals such
as Rakshabandhan and Ganesh Chaturthi.
* Farmers began planting summer-sown, or kharif, pulses well
ahead of the normal schedule this season because of heavy rains.
Summer-sown pulses have been planted on 7.95 million hectares as
of Aug. 1, compared with 6.30 million hectares in the same
period a year earlier, agriculture ministry data shows.
* Pulses like tur and urad are sown in June and harvested
from September.
* Spot chana fell 46 rupees to 2,850 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
GUARSEED
Guar seed futures rose on bargain buying after prices fell
to a contract low in the previous session while thin spot
supplies, as farmers held back stocks, also aided prices.
* The October guar contract was up 1.47 percent at
4,150 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It hit a contract low of
3,980 rupees on Wednesday.
* "Prices should bounce back now because supplies have
fallen. Farmers are not selling at these levels," said Mahendra
Sonawat, a trader from Bikaner, Rajasthan.
* However, any sharp rise is unlikely because the area under
cultivation has increased and the weather is conducive for the
growth of the crop, traders said.
* Rajasthan, the country's top guar seed producing state,
has received more rainfall than normal since the beginning of
the monsoon on June 1, giving a boost to sowing operations.
* Guar seed rose 215 rupees to 5,197 rupees at Jodhpur in
Rajasthan.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)