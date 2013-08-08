MUMBAI Aug 8 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell more than 1 percent on Thursday as ample rains brightened the prospects of chana sowing, while higher area under summer-sown pulses also weighed on sentiment.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop sown during the winter and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* At 0827 GMT, the September contract was down 1.08 percent at 2,759 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* "Higher area under planting is keeping chana under pressure but local demand should recover ahead of festivals," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* Demand from millers is very price-sensitive and is expected to pick up in the coming days, ahead of festivals such as Rakshabandhan and Ganesh Chaturthi.

* Farmers began planting summer-sown, or kharif, pulses well ahead of the normal schedule this season because of heavy rains. Summer-sown pulses have been planted on 7.95 million hectares as of Aug. 1, compared with 6.30 million hectares in the same period a year earlier, agriculture ministry data shows.

* Pulses like tur and urad are sown in June and harvested from September.

* Spot chana fell 46 rupees to 2,850 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUARSEED

Guar seed futures rose on bargain buying after prices fell to a contract low in the previous session while thin spot supplies, as farmers held back stocks, also aided prices.

* The October guar contract was up 1.47 percent at 4,150 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It hit a contract low of 3,980 rupees on Wednesday.

* "Prices should bounce back now because supplies have fallen. Farmers are not selling at these levels," said Mahendra Sonawat, a trader from Bikaner, Rajasthan.

* However, any sharp rise is unlikely because the area under cultivation has increased and the weather is conducive for the growth of the crop, traders said.

* Rajasthan, the country's top guar seed producing state, has received more rainfall than normal since the beginning of the monsoon on June 1, giving a boost to sowing operations.

* Guar seed rose 215 rupees to 5,197 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)