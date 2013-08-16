MUMBAI Aug 16 Indian guar seed futures surged by the daily maximum limit on Friday as heavy rainfall in key growing areas raised concerns over production.

* At 1026 GMT, the October contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 3.64 percent at 4,270 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 4,290 rupees earlier in the day. The contract had hit a 21-month low of 3,960 rupees earlier this week.

* "Guar seed futures were oversold. Heavy rainfall in Rajasthan gave traders an opportunity to buy. The crop can be damaged if heavy rainfall continues in the next few days," said Nalini Rao, an analyst at India Infoline Ltd.

* The key guar seed growing western part of Rajasthan on Thursday received 721 percent more rainfall than normal, weather department data showed.

* Guar seed rose by 97 rupees to 5,300 at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, rose more than 2 percent on an expected rise in spot demand though ample supplies and a likely rise in production of summer-sown pulses kept the upside limited.

* The September contract for chana was up 2.14 percent at 2,918 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana rose by 85.30 rupees to 3,028.75 per 100 kg in Delhi, above the government-set support price of 3,000 rupees.

* "There is good demand from stockists ahead of festivals," said Rao, adding buying is advised in chana at 2,920 rupees, with a stop loss below 2,875, for a target of 3,030 rupees.

* Retail demand for chana flour is likely to pick up in the coming days, ahead of festivals such as Rakshabandhan and Ganesh Chaturthi. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar & Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)