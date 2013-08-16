MUMBAI Aug 16 Indian guar seed futures surged
by the daily maximum limit on Friday as heavy rainfall in key
growing areas raised concerns over production.
* At 1026 GMT, the October contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 3.64 percent at 4,270
rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 4,290 rupees earlier in the
day. The contract had hit a 21-month low of 3,960 rupees earlier
this week.
* "Guar seed futures were oversold. Heavy rainfall in
Rajasthan gave traders an opportunity to buy. The crop can be
damaged if heavy rainfall continues in the next few days," said
Nalini Rao, an analyst at India Infoline Ltd.
* The key guar seed growing western part of Rajasthan on
Thursday received 721 percent more rainfall than normal, weather
department data showed.
* Guar seed rose by 97 rupees to 5,300 at Jodhpur in
Rajasthan.
CHANA
Indian chana, or chickpea, rose more than 2 percent on an
expected rise in spot demand though ample supplies and a likely
rise in production of summer-sown pulses kept the upside
limited.
* The September contract for chana was up 2.14
percent at 2,918 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot chana rose by 85.30 rupees to 3,028.75 per 100 kg in
Delhi, above the government-set support price of 3,000 rupees.
* "There is good demand from stockists ahead of festivals,"
said Rao, adding buying is advised in chana at 2,920 rupees,
with a stop loss below 2,875, for a target of 3,030 rupees.
* Retail demand for chana flour is likely to pick up in the
coming days, ahead of festivals such as Rakshabandhan and Ganesh
Chaturthi.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar & Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)