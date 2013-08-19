MUMBAI Aug 19 Indian guar seed futures rose on Monday due to value buying amid thin supply, though hopes of bumper production because of an expanded area under cultivation and conducive weather limited the upside.

* At 0921 GMT, the October contract was up 0.71 percent at 4,260 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, after rising to 4,310 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Futures are offered at a discount to the spot market. Some lower level buying is expected to support futures," said Mahendra Sonawat, a trader from Bikaner.

* Rajasthan, the leading guar cultivating state, has received more rainfall than normal so far in the season, weather department data showed.

* Guar seed fell 73 rupees to 5,320 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to higher supplies and on expectations of a rise in the production of summer-sown pulses.

* The September contract for chana was down 1.42 percent at 2,908 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supplies are sufficient in the domestic market. Chana prices are expected to consolidate at these levels because prices have already fallen a lot," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst at Angel Commodities.

* Spot chana fell 50 rupees to 3,050 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. The government-set support price is 3,000 rupees.

* However, traders expect the festive demand to support prices in the near term.

* Retail demand for chana flour is likely to pick up in the coming days, ahead of festivals such as Rakshabandhan and Ganesh Chaturthi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)