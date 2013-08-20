MUMBAI Aug 20 Indian guar seed futures rose on Tuesday as farmers held back supplies on hopes of better prices, though expectations of bumper production due to the expanded area under cultivation and conducive weather weighed on the sentiment.

* At 0926 GMT, the October contract was up 0.47 percent at 4,320 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "The prices are getting support at the lower levels but any sharp upside is unlikely because output expectations are very high and weather is so far favourable," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst at Angel Commodities.

* Rajasthan, the leading guar cultivating state, has received more rainfall than normal so far in the season, weather department data showed.

* Guar seed fell 96 rupees to 5,290 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpeas, futures rose on short-covering, supported by hopes of a rise in local demand in the festive season.

* The September contract for chana was up 0.96 percent at 2,941 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Chana prices should stabilise at these prices as local demand is expected to pick up. Festive demand is likely to extend support to chana prices," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon, Maharashtra.

* Spot chana edged down 5.5 rupees to 3,030.5 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. The government-set support price is 3,000 rupees.

* Local demand for chana flour is likely to pick up in the coming days, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, a local festival.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)