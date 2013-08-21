MUMBAI Aug 21 Indian guar seed futures fell on Wednesday on higher area under cultivation, conducive weather, mounting stocks and weak exports.

* At 0813 GMT, the October contract was down 0.91 percent at 4,350 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "The overall trend is down because seeded area is higher and a bumper crop is expected. The October contract could drop to 4,250 rupees by the end of the day," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.

* The area under guar seed has increased significantly in Rajasthan, the top producer, due to the early and favourable monsoon.

* Rajasthan has received more rainfall than normal so far in the season, weather department data showed.

* However, a drop in spot supplies as farmers hope to get better prices, aided local prices.

* Guar seed rose 151 rupees to 5,479 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on hopes of better sowing in the winter-months due to good monsoon rains, while hopes of higher summer-sown output weighed on the sentiment.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop sown during the winter and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The September contract for chana was down 0.23 percent at 2,986 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Prices have fallen a lot, now they should recover in the short term because of the festive buying," said Khan.

* Local demand for chana flour is likely to pick up in the coming days, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, a local festival.

* Spot chana rose 68 rupees to 3,126 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. The government-set support price is 3,000 rupees. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)