MUMBAI Aug 21 Indian guar seed futures fell on
Wednesday on higher area under cultivation, conducive weather,
mounting stocks and weak exports.
* At 0813 GMT, the October contract was down 0.91
percent at 4,350 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange.
* "The overall trend is down because seeded area is higher
and a bumper crop is expected. The October contract could drop
to 4,250 rupees by the end of the day," said Badruddin Khan,
associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.
* The area under guar seed has increased significantly in
Rajasthan, the top producer, due to the early and favourable
monsoon.
* Rajasthan has received more rainfall than normal so far in
the season, weather department data showed.
* However, a drop in spot supplies as farmers hope to get
better prices, aided local prices.
* Guar seed rose 151 rupees to 5,479 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur in Rajasthan.
CHANA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on hopes of better
sowing in the winter-months due to good monsoon rains, while
hopes of higher summer-sown output weighed on the sentiment.
* Chickpea is a rabi crop sown during the winter and farmers
depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* The September contract for chana was down 0.23
percent at 2,986 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Prices have fallen a lot, now they should recover in the
short term because of the festive buying," said Khan.
* Local demand for chana flour is likely to pick up in the
coming days, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, a local festival.
* Spot chana rose 68 rupees to 3,126 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi. The government-set support price is 3,000 rupees.
