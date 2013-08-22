MUMBAI Aug 22 Indian guar seed futures rose on
Thursday due to a squeeze in supplies as farmers held back on
hopes of a rise in prices, though an increased area under
cultivation and conducive weather capped the gain.
* At 0922 GMT, the October contract was up 0.66
percent at 4,600 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange.
* "A shortage in supplies is supporting prices at the lower
levels. Farmers have huge stocks but they are not releasing it
at these prices as they expect better returns," said Surendra
Kumar Yadav, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.
* The area under guar seed has increased significantly in
Rajasthan, the top producer, due to the early and favourable
monsoon.
* Rajasthan has received more rainfall than normal so far in
the season, weather department data showed.
* Guar seed rose 242.5 rupees to 5,825 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur in Rajasthan.
CHANA
Indian chana, or chickpeas, futures edged up on a pick-up in
local demand in the festive season, though hopes of better
sowing due to good monsoon rains and expectations of higher
summer-sown output weighed on sentiment.
* Chickpea is a rabi crop sown during the winter and farmers
depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* The September contract for chana edged up 0.10
percent to 3,086 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Domestic buying has increased ahead of the festivals.
Chana prices are expected to trade firm in the near term," said
an analyst from Kotak Commodities.
* India's NCDEX will withdraw a 5 percent special margin on
the short side of chana, with effect from Friday, it said in a
statement on Wednesday.
* Local demand for chana flour is likely to pick up in the
coming days, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, a local festival.
* Spot chana rose 81 rupees to 3,231 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)