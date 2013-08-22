MUMBAI Aug 22 Indian guar seed futures rose on Thursday due to a squeeze in supplies as farmers held back on hopes of a rise in prices, though an increased area under cultivation and conducive weather capped the gain.

* At 0922 GMT, the October contract was up 0.66 percent at 4,600 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "A shortage in supplies is supporting prices at the lower levels. Farmers have huge stocks but they are not releasing it at these prices as they expect better returns," said Surendra Kumar Yadav, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

* The area under guar seed has increased significantly in Rajasthan, the top producer, due to the early and favourable monsoon.

* Rajasthan has received more rainfall than normal so far in the season, weather department data showed.

* Guar seed rose 242.5 rupees to 5,825 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpeas, futures edged up on a pick-up in local demand in the festive season, though hopes of better sowing due to good monsoon rains and expectations of higher summer-sown output weighed on sentiment.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop sown during the winter and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The September contract for chana edged up 0.10 percent to 3,086 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Domestic buying has increased ahead of the festivals. Chana prices are expected to trade firm in the near term," said an analyst from Kotak Commodities.

* India's NCDEX will withdraw a 5 percent special margin on the short side of chana, with effect from Friday, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

* Local demand for chana flour is likely to pick up in the coming days, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, a local festival.

* Spot chana rose 81 rupees to 3,231 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)