MUMBAI Aug 23 Indian guar seed futures fell on Friday due to expectations of a bumper harvest from an expanded area under cultivation and conducive weather conditions.

* At 0800 GMT, the October contract was down 0.22 percent at 4,530 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "The weather is favourable for the sown crop and we expect a bumper output this season. Prices in the short term are expected to remain under pressure," said Mahendra Sonawat, a trader from Bikaner, Rajasthan.

* The area under guar seed has increased significantly in Rajasthan, the top producer, due to the early and favourable monsoon.

* Rajasthan has received more rainfall than normal so far in the season, weather department data showed.

* Guar seed edged up 8 rupees to 5,829 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

* However, a squeeze in supplies restricted the fall as farmers held back.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures were marginally up on hopes of improvement in local demand in the festive season though expectations of higher sowing due to ample rains restricted the upside.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop sown during the winter and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The September contract for chana edged up 0.07 percent to 3,044 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Local buying is expected to gain pace in the coming days because of the upcoming festival but trading activities are slow because higher area under summer-sown pulses is weighing on the sentiment," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon, Maharashtra.

* India's NCDEX will withdraw a 5 percent special margin on the short side of chana with effect from Friday, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

* Local demand for chana flour is likely to pick up in the coming days, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, a local festival.

* Spot chana fell 32 rupees to 3,186 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)