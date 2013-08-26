MUMBAI Aug 26 Indian guar seed futures rose on Monday as farmers held back supplies on hopes of better prices amid local buying, though higher area under cultivation limited the upside.

* At 0857 GMT, the October contract was up 2.39 percent at 4,720 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "Millers are buying but stocks are very low because farmers are not selling at these prices," said Surendra Kumar Yadav, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

* The area under guar seed has increased significantly in the top producer Rajasthan state due to the early and favourable monsoon.

* Rajasthan has received more rainfall than normal this season, weather department data showed.

* Some traders worry the quality of the crop could be hit if leading cultivating states continue to get heavy rains in the coming days.

* Guar seed rose 135 rupees to 5,907 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures edged up due to a pick-up in local demand in the festive season, though expectations of higher sowing on good monsoon rains weighed on sentiment.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop sown during the winter and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The September contract for chana edged up 0.41 percent to 3,149 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Spot demand should improve ahead of festivals and prices are also at lower levels," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* Local demand for chana flour is likely to pick up in the coming days, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, a local festival.

* Spot chana rose 36 rupees to 3,286 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)