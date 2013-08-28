MUMBAI Aug 28 Indian guar seed futures hit
their intra-day upper trading limit on Wednesday due to
expectations of a delay in new season arrivals and on slack
supplies from the old crop.
* Farmers have held back supplies of guar from the old crop
on hopes of getting better prices later.
* At 0853 GMT, the October contract was up 4 percent
at 5,200 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange.
* "Sentiment has turned positive as rains in the leading
cultivating states could delay arrivals from the new season crop
by 10-15 days," said Surendra Kumar Yadav, a trader from
Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.
* Rajasthan, the top guar producing state, has received more
rainfall than normal this season, weather department data
showed.
* Some traders worry the quality of the crop could be hit if
leading cultivating states continue to get heavy rains in the
coming days.
CHANA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on value buying
while hopes of a pick-up in local demand in the festive season
aided the upside.
* The September contract for chana rose 0.83 percent
to 3,153 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen 15 percent from its
contract high of 3,677 rupees hit on May 17 as of Tuesday's
close.
* "Demand in the local market should improve because of the
festivals while prices are also attractive for stockists," said
a trader from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
* Local demand for chana flour is likely to pick up in the
coming days, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, a local festival.
* However, expectations of better sowing in the winter
months capped the gains.
* Chickpea is a rabi crop sown during winter. Farmers depend
on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* Spot chana slipped 12 rupees to 3,300 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)