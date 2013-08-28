MUMBAI Aug 28 Indian guar seed futures hit their intra-day upper trading limit on Wednesday due to expectations of a delay in new season arrivals and on slack supplies from the old crop.

* Farmers have held back supplies of guar from the old crop on hopes of getting better prices later.

* At 0853 GMT, the October contract was up 4 percent at 5,200 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "Sentiment has turned positive as rains in the leading cultivating states could delay arrivals from the new season crop by 10-15 days," said Surendra Kumar Yadav, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

* Rajasthan, the top guar producing state, has received more rainfall than normal this season, weather department data showed.

* Some traders worry the quality of the crop could be hit if leading cultivating states continue to get heavy rains in the coming days.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on value buying while hopes of a pick-up in local demand in the festive season aided the upside.

* The September contract for chana rose 0.83 percent to 3,153 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen 15 percent from its contract high of 3,677 rupees hit on May 17 as of Tuesday's close.

* "Demand in the local market should improve because of the festivals while prices are also attractive for stockists," said a trader from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

* Local demand for chana flour is likely to pick up in the coming days, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, a local festival.

* However, expectations of better sowing in the winter months capped the gains.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop sown during winter. Farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* Spot chana slipped 12 rupees to 3,300 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)