MUMBAI Aug 29 Indian guar seed futures rose on Thursday as rains in Rajasthan, the country's top producing state, raised concerns over the yield of the crop while arrivals from the new season supplies are also likely to be pushed back.

* Supplies have been less as farmers have held back guar from the old crop on hopes of getting better prices later.

* At 0940 GMT, the October contract was up 4 percent at 5,410 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "At this stage, sunny days are required for the proper growth of the crop. Prolonged rains could hit the yield of the crop," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst at Angel Commodities.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, spot guar jumped 517 rupees to 6,617 rupees per 100 kg from the close on Aug. 27.

* Farmers in Rajasthan have sown guar on 3.4 million hecatres as on Aug. 22 as against 2.7 million hectares in the same period a year ago, the state farm department data showed.

* In 2012, the total area under cultivation was 4.5 million hectares in Rajasthan. The state has received more rainfall than normal this season.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on prospects of better sowing while higher area under summer-sown pulses and conducive weather also weighed on sentiment.

* The September contract for chana fell 0.70 percent to 3,111 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Expectations of higher sowing in winter is weighing on prices but festive buying is expected to improve and support at lower prices," said Narvekar.

* Local demand for chana flour is likely to pick up in the coming days, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, a local festival.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop sown during winter. Farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* Spot chana fell 32 rupees to 3,268 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)