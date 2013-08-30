MUMBAI Aug 30 Indian guar seed futures snapped a 5-day rising streak on Friday on profit-booking, supported by higher carry-forward stocks and expectations of bumper harvest on expanded area.

* Farmers in Rajasthan had sown guar on 3.4 million hectares as on Aug. 22 as against 2.7 million hectares in the same period a year ago, data from the state farm department showed.

* At 0901 GMT, the October contract was down 0.92 percent at 5,360 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "Mounting stocks from the old crop and hopes of bumper output from the current crop are weighing on prices at higher levels," said Shikharchand Dugar, a trader from Jodhpur.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, spot guar fell 269 rupees to 6,431 rupees per 100 kg.

* In 2012, the total area under guar seed cultivation in Rajasthan was 4.5 million hectares. The state has received more rainfall than normal this season.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell as ample rains raised hopes of better sowing while higher area under summer-sown pulses and conducive weather added to the fall.

* The September chana contract was down 0.23 percent at 3,038 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Prospects of better chana sowing are keeping chana prices under pressure. But some buying may come ahead of festival," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst from Kotak Commodities.

* Local demand for chana flour is likely to pick up in the coming days, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, a local festival.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop sown during winter. Farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* Spot chana fell 70 rupees to 3,180 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)