MUMBAI, Sept 2 Indian guar seed futures hit
their intra-day upper trading limit on Monday as farmers held
back supplies and on concern over the yield due to excessive
rains.
* At 0848 GMT, the October contract was 4 percent
higher at 6,100 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange.
* "Demand from local millers has increased while stockists
are also very active on hopes of further rise in the prices. In
the short-term supply shortage is expected to keep prices firm,"
said Surendra Kumar Yadav, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.
* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, spot guar rose 318
rupees to 7,518 rupees per 100 kg.
* However, higher carry-forward stocks and expectations of
bumper harvest on expanded area were seen weighing on prices at
higher levels.
* Farmers in Rajasthan had sown guar on 3.4 million hectares
as of Aug. 22 as against 2.7 million hectares in the same period
a year ago, data from the state farm department showed.
* In 2012, the total area under guar seed cultivation in
Rajasthan was 4.5 million hectares. The state has received more
rainfall than normal this season.
CHANA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose due to hopes of some
improvement in local demand in the festive season though
expectations of better sowing in the winter months helped by
ample rains and conducive weather for summer-sown pulses capped
the gains.
* Chickpea is a rabi crop sown during winter. Farmers depend
on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* The September chana contract was up 0.47 percent
at 3,222 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Soil moisture is adequate and sowing prospects for chana
look bright. But in the near term, prices may improve due to a
local festival," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khangaon,
Maharashtra.
* Traders expect local demand for chana flour to pick up in
the coming days, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, a local festival.
* Spot chana fell 11 rupees to 3,254 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)