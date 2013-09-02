MUMBAI, Sept 2 Indian guar seed futures hit their intra-day upper trading limit on Monday as farmers held back supplies and on concern over the yield due to excessive rains.

* At 0848 GMT, the October contract was 4 percent higher at 6,100 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "Demand from local millers has increased while stockists are also very active on hopes of further rise in the prices. In the short-term supply shortage is expected to keep prices firm," said Surendra Kumar Yadav, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, spot guar rose 318 rupees to 7,518 rupees per 100 kg.

* However, higher carry-forward stocks and expectations of bumper harvest on expanded area were seen weighing on prices at higher levels.

* Farmers in Rajasthan had sown guar on 3.4 million hectares as of Aug. 22 as against 2.7 million hectares in the same period a year ago, data from the state farm department showed.

* In 2012, the total area under guar seed cultivation in Rajasthan was 4.5 million hectares. The state has received more rainfall than normal this season.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose due to hopes of some improvement in local demand in the festive season though expectations of better sowing in the winter months helped by ample rains and conducive weather for summer-sown pulses capped the gains.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop sown during winter. Farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The September chana contract was up 0.47 percent at 3,222 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Soil moisture is adequate and sowing prospects for chana look bright. But in the near term, prices may improve due to a local festival," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khangaon, Maharashtra.

* Traders expect local demand for chana flour to pick up in the coming days, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, a local festival.

* Spot chana fell 11 rupees to 3,254 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)