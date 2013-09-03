MUMBAI, Sept 3 Indian guar seed futures rose on Tuesday, tracking firm cues from the spot market where demand was good from stockists and millers, while thin supplies also aided sentiment.

* At 0922 GMT, the October contract was 4 percent higher at 6,350 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "Demand in the spot market is very good. Traders and farmers are not willing to sell their produce at these prices as they are anticipating more rise in the prices," said Shikharchand Dugar, a trader from Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, spot guar jumped 975 rupees to 8,700 rupees per 100 kg.

* However, higher carry-forward stocks and expectations of bumper harvest on expanded area were seen weighing on prices at higher levels.

* Farmers in Rajasthan had sown guar on 3.5 million hectares as of Aug. 26 as against 2.9 million hectares in the same period a year earlier, data from the state farm department showed.

* In 2012, the total area under guar seed cultivation in Rajasthan was 4.5 million hectares. The state has received more rainfall than normal this season.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to slack local demand as prospects of better sowing in the winter months and conducive weather for summer-sown pulses weighed on sentiment.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop sown during winter. Farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The September chana contract was down 0.50 percent at 3,174 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Higher area under summer sown pulses is keeping chana prices under pressure, but festival buying should happen in the coming days," said a trader from Delhi.

* Traders expect local demand for chana flour to pick up in the coming days, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, a local festival.

* Spot chana fell 35 rupees to 3,230 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)