MUMBAI, Sept 5 Indian guar seed futures rose on Thursday due to slack local supplies amid a pick-up in demand from stockists and millers.

* Farmers have held up supplies on hopes of a further rise in prices as the new harvest would take around 20 days to come into the market.

* At 0955 GMT, the October contract was 4 percent higher at 6,730 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "Supplies have fallen and would increase only with the arrival of the new season harvest. Lower supplies are expected to keep prices firm," said Mahesh Badani, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, spot guar rose 334 rupees to 8,170 rupees per 100 kg.

* However, higher carry-forward stocks and expectations of bumper harvest on expanded area were seen weighing on prices at higher levels.

* Farmers in Rajasthan had sown guar on 3.5 million hectares as of Aug. 26 against 2.9 million hectares in the same period a year earlier, data from the state farm department showed.

* In 2012, the total area under guar seed cultivation in Rajasthan was 4.5 million hectares. The state has received more rainfall than normal this season.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures were up after three days of losses on value buying, though hopes of better sowing in the winter and favourable weather for summer-sown pulses weighed on sentiment.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop sown during winter. Farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The October chana contract was up 1.05 percent at 3,184 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some lower level buying is seen in futures on hopes of a pick-up in festival demand. Chana prices are expected to stay firm in the near term," said an analyst from Angel Commodities.

* Traders expect local demand for chana flour to pick up in the coming days, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, a local festival.

* Spot chana fell 33 rupees to 3,128 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)