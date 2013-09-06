MUMBAI, Sept 6 Indian guar seed futures rose on Friday as farmers held back supplies on hopes of better prices and as arrivals from the new season harvest would start rolling in by the month end.

* At 0929 GMT, the October contract was 4 percent higher at 7,000 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "Supplies have been low in the local market as farmers are anticipating higher prices. A tight supply situation is keeping guar prices firm," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.

* However, higher carry-forward stocks and expectations of bumper harvest on expanded area were seen weighing on prices at higher levels.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, spot guar fell 182 rupees to 8,100 rupees per 100 kg.

* Farmers in Rajasthan had sown guar on 3.5 million hectares as of Aug. 26 against 2.9 million hectares in the same period a year earlier, data from the state farm department showed.

* In 2012, the total area under guar seed cultivation in Rajasthan was 4.5 million hectares. The state has received more rainfall than normal this season.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures edged down as sowing is expected to be higher in the winter months due to sufficient moisture in the soil, while higher stocks also weighed.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop sown during winter. Farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The October chana contract was down 0.19 percent at 3,163 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Stocks are high with stockists and traders. Also, sowing is going to be higher in the rabi season. All these factors are weighing on prices," said Khan.

* Traders expect local demand for chana flour to pick up in the coming days, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, a local festival.

* Spot chana was steady at 3,150 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)