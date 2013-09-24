MUMBAI, Sept 24 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on Tuesday due to lack of buying amid mounting stocks and expectations of higher sowing on ample rains.

* Estimates of higher summer-sown or kharif pulses output due to good rains also weighed on sentiment, analysts said. Production of kharif pulses has been estimated at 6.01 million tonnes in 2013-14.

* At 0957 GMT, the October chana contract was down 0.81 percent at 3,052 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "Buying is weak because production estimates are higher for the summer pulses, while chana sowing is also expected to be good," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Stockists are holding a much higher inventory than last year due to the previous season's bumper production, traders said.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop and sowing will begin in October. The key growing areas have received ample rainfall, which would smoothen the sowing process.

* Spot chana rose 17 rupees to 3,104 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* However, demand for chana dal and flour usually goes up during the country's peak festival season, which runs from August to mid-November.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures dropped due to rains in the top producing Rajasthan state, boosting estimates for higher output, while mounting carry forward stocks aided the downfall.

* The November contract was down 3.96 percent at 5,820 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Harvesting has not yet started in the leading guar cultivating areas of Rajasthan and rains during this period are good for the crop," said Mahesh Badani, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, spot guar edged down 7 rupees to 6,300 rupees per 100 kg.

* Rains have occurred at many places in Gujarat and Rajasthan and are expected to continue for the next 2-3 days, India Meteorological Department said on their website.

* However, rains in Gujarat where harvesting has started could cause some damage to the quality of the crop, traders said. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)