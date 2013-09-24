MUMBAI, Sept 24 Indian chana, or chickpea,
futures fell on Tuesday due to lack of buying amid mounting
stocks and expectations of higher sowing on ample rains.
* Estimates of higher summer-sown or kharif pulses output
due to good rains also weighed on sentiment, analysts said.
Production of kharif pulses has been estimated at 6.01 million
tonnes in 2013-14.
* At 0957 GMT, the October chana contract was down
0.81 percent at 3,052 rupees per 100 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
* "Buying is weak because production estimates are higher
for the summer pulses, while chana sowing is also expected to be
good," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodities.
* Stockists are holding a much higher inventory than last
year due to the previous season's bumper production, traders
said.
* Chickpea is a rabi crop and sowing will begin in October.
The key growing areas have received ample rainfall, which would
smoothen the sowing process.
* Spot chana rose 17 rupees to 3,104 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
* However, demand for chana dal and flour usually goes up
during the country's peak festival season, which runs from
August to mid-November.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures dropped due to rains in the top
producing Rajasthan state, boosting estimates for higher output,
while mounting carry forward stocks aided the downfall.
* The November contract was down 3.96 percent at
5,820 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Harvesting has not yet started in the leading guar
cultivating areas of Rajasthan and rains during this period are
good for the crop," said Mahesh Badani, a trader from
Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.
* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, spot guar edged
down 7 rupees to 6,300 rupees per 100 kg.
* Rains have occurred at many places in Gujarat and
Rajasthan and are expected to continue for the next 2-3 days,
India Meteorological Department said on their website.
* However, rains in Gujarat where harvesting has started
could cause some damage to the quality of the crop, traders
said.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)