MUMBAI, Sept 25 Indian guar seed futures fell on
Wednesday due to higher carry forward stocks and sluggish demand
in the spot market, while rains raised the prospects of a better
crop.
* Rains in Rajasthan, the top producer state, would be
beneficial for the crop. However, in Gujarat, where harvesting
operations have started, they could damage quality, traders
said.
* At 1015 GMT, the November contract was down 2.75
percent at 5,660 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange.
* "Rains are favourable for the guar crop in Rajasthan, but
quality can be hit in Gujarat due to these rains," said
Shikharchand Dugar, a trader from Jodhpur, a key market in
Rajasthan.
* Spot guar fell 209 rupees to 5,931 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur.
CHICKPEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to weak local
demand, prospects of better sowing and higher stocks.
* Estimates of higher output of summer-sown or kharif pulses
due to good rains also weighed on sentiment, analysts said.
* Production of kharif pulses has been estimated at 6.01
million tonnes in 2013-14.
* The October chana contract was down 0.23 percent
at 3,049 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Prospects of better sowing of the chana crop in the
upcoming rabi season and higher sowing of kharif pulses this
season may also add to the downside pressure," Angel Commodities
said in a research note.
* Chickpea is a rabi crop and sowing will begin in October.
The key growing areas have received ample rainfall, which would
smoothen the sowing process.
* Spot chana fell 18 rupees to 3,086 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)