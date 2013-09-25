MUMBAI, Sept 25 Indian guar seed futures fell on Wednesday due to higher carry forward stocks and sluggish demand in the spot market, while rains raised the prospects of a better crop.

* Rains in Rajasthan, the top producer state, would be beneficial for the crop. However, in Gujarat, where harvesting operations have started, they could damage quality, traders said.

* At 1015 GMT, the November contract was down 2.75 percent at 5,660 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "Rains are favourable for the guar crop in Rajasthan, but quality can be hit in Gujarat due to these rains," said Shikharchand Dugar, a trader from Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

* Spot guar fell 209 rupees to 5,931 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to weak local demand, prospects of better sowing and higher stocks.

* Estimates of higher output of summer-sown or kharif pulses due to good rains also weighed on sentiment, analysts said.

* Production of kharif pulses has been estimated at 6.01 million tonnes in 2013-14.

* The October chana contract was down 0.23 percent at 3,049 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Prospects of better sowing of the chana crop in the upcoming rabi season and higher sowing of kharif pulses this season may also add to the downside pressure," Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop and sowing will begin in October. The key growing areas have received ample rainfall, which would smoothen the sowing process.

* Spot chana fell 18 rupees to 3,086 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)