MUMBAI, Sept 30 Indian guar seed futures fell more than 3 percent on Monday on expectations of a bumper crop due to higher area under cultivation and ample rains, while large carry-forward stocks also weighed on prices.

* Rains would be beneficial for the crop in Rajasthan, the top producer state, but could damage quality in Gujarat, where harvesting operations have started, traders said.

* At 0900 GMT, the November contract was down 3.87 percent at 5,460 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "Supply pressure would increase from October with the arrival of the new season crop, but demand is weak from local and overseas buyers," said Mahendra Sonawat, a trader from Bikaner, Rajasthan.

* Spot guar fell 250 rupees to 6,267 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on value buying supported by a pick-up in local demand though expectations of better sowing and mounting stocks capped the gains.

* The October chana contract was up 0.38 percent at 2,903 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The October delivery may witness buying at lower levels with the festive season around the corner," said an analyst from Kotak Commodities.

* India has extended the limit up to which traders can stock pulses by one year to Sept. 30, 2014.

* Spot chana rose 50 rupees to 3,000 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop for which sowing will begin in October. The key growing areas have received ample rainfall, which would smoothen the sowing process.

* Production of kharif pulses has been estimated at 6.01 million tonnes for 2013-14. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)