MUMBAI, Sept 30 Indian guar seed futures fell
more than 3 percent on Monday on expectations of a bumper crop
due to higher area under cultivation and ample rains, while
large carry-forward stocks also weighed on prices.
* Rains would be beneficial for the crop in Rajasthan, the
top producer state, but could damage quality in Gujarat, where
harvesting operations have started, traders said.
* At 0900 GMT, the November contract was down 3.87
percent at 5,460 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange.
* "Supply pressure would increase from October with the
arrival of the new season crop, but demand is weak from local
and overseas buyers," said Mahendra Sonawat, a trader from
Bikaner, Rajasthan.
* Spot guar fell 250 rupees to 6,267 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur in Rajasthan.
CHICKPEA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on value buying
supported by a pick-up in local demand though expectations of
better sowing and mounting stocks capped the gains.
* The October chana contract was up 0.38 percent at
2,903 rupees per 100 kg.
* "The October delivery may witness buying at lower levels
with the festive season around the corner," said an analyst from
Kotak Commodities.
* India has extended the limit up to which traders can stock
pulses by one year to Sept. 30, 2014.
* Spot chana rose 50 rupees to 3,000 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
* Chickpea is a rabi crop for which sowing will begin in
October. The key growing areas have received ample rainfall,
which would smoothen the sowing process.
* Production of kharif pulses has been estimated at 6.01
million tonnes for 2013-14.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)