MUMBAI Oct 1 Indian guar seed futures fell on Tuesday on approaching supplies from the new season harvest amid weak demand and large carry-forward stocks.

* Arrivals from the new season harvest start from October and peak gradually in the following weeks.

* At 0919 GMT, the November contract was down 3.30 percent at 5,280 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "Arrivals from the new season crop have started in very small quantities at some places but will gain pace this month," said Nalini Rao, an analyst at India Infoline.

* Rao said increasing arrivals would weigh on prices and the November contract could fall to 5,140 rupees in the next 2-3 days.

* Guar output is expected to be higher because of an expanded area under cultivation and ample rains.

* Spot guar fell 162 rupees to 6,071 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose due to some buying at lower levels on expectations of a pick-up in local demand ahead of festivals but prospects of higher sowing and large stocks limited the upside.

* The October chana contract was up 0.31 percent at 2,899 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Chana prices should get some support from the festival demand but any sharp upside is unlikely because stocks are good," said Rao.

* India has extended the limit up to which traders can stock pulses by one year to Sept. 30, 2014.

* Spot chana edged down 9 rupees to 3,000 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop for which sowing will begin in October. The key growing areas have received ample rainfall, which would smoothen the sowing process.

* Production of kharif pulses has been estimated at 6.01 million tonnes for 2013-14. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)