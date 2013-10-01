MUMBAI Oct 1 Indian guar seed futures fell on
Tuesday on approaching supplies from the new season harvest amid
weak demand and large carry-forward stocks.
* Arrivals from the new season harvest start from October
and peak gradually in the following weeks.
* At 0919 GMT, the November contract was down 3.30
percent at 5,280 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange.
* "Arrivals from the new season crop have started in very
small quantities at some places but will gain pace this month,"
said Nalini Rao, an analyst at India Infoline.
* Rao said increasing arrivals would weigh on prices and the
November contract could fall to 5,140 rupees in the next 2-3
days.
* Guar output is expected to be higher because of an
expanded area under cultivation and ample rains.
* Spot guar fell 162 rupees to 6,071 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur in Rajasthan.
CHICKPEA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose due to some buying
at lower levels on expectations of a pick-up in local demand
ahead of festivals but prospects of higher sowing and large
stocks limited the upside.
* The October chana contract was up 0.31 percent at
2,899 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Chana prices should get some support from the festival
demand but any sharp upside is unlikely because stocks are
good," said Rao.
* India has extended the limit up to which traders can stock
pulses by one year to Sept. 30, 2014.
* Spot chana edged down 9 rupees to 3,000 rupees per 100 kg
in Delhi.
* Chickpea is a rabi crop for which sowing will begin in
October. The key growing areas have received ample rainfall,
which would smoothen the sowing process.
* Production of kharif pulses has been estimated at 6.01
million tonnes for 2013-14.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)