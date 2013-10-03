MUMBAI Oct 3 Indian guar seed futures hit their intraday lower limit on Thursday on hopes of increased supplies in the coming weeks ahead of the new season harvest, expectations of a bumper crop and subdued demand.

* Arrivals from the new season harvest start from October and peak gradually in the following weeks.

* At 0848 GMT, the November contract was down 4 percent at 5,040 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "Arrival pressure would increase in the coming days. Although at some places small quantities have started coming in, the main supply would begin in the next few days," said Mahesh Badani, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

* Guar output is expected to be higher because of an expanded area under cultivation and ample rains.

* Spot guar fell 448 rupees to 5,619 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on a pick-up in local buying and hopes of further improvement ahead of festivals though prospects of higher sowing and large stocks capped the gains.

* The October chana contract was up 1.38 percent at 2,933 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Buying is seen at lower levels ahead of festivals. However, much upside is not seen because sentiment is weak," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* India has extended the limit up to which traders can stock pulses by one year to Sept. 30, 2014.

* Spot chana edged up 12.5 rupees to 3,012.5 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop for which sowing will begin in October. The key growing areas have received ample rainfall, which would smoothen the sowing process.

* Production of kharif pulses has been estimated at 6.01 million tonnes for 2013-14. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)