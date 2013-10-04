MUMBAI Oct 4 Indian guar seed futures rose on Friday on bargain-buying and concerns about the crop in Gujarat due to heavy rains.

* Excess rains in Gujarat are likely to damage the crop and hurt quality, though overall production is expected to be higher because of an expanded area under cultivation in the top producer state Rajasthan.

* At 0916 GMT, the November contract was up 1.98 percent at 5,160 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. It fell more than 34 percent between Sept. 12 and Oct. 3.

* "Heavy rains in Gujarat can cause damage to the crop as they are in the harvesting stage," said Shikharchand Dugar, a trader from Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

* Spot guar rose 76 rupees to 5,700 rupees per 100 kg in Jodhpur.

* Arrivals from the new season harvest start from October and peak gradually in the following weeks.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures were higher due to some improvement in local demand ahead of festivals while firm cues from other pulses also supported sentiment.

* India will celebrate festivals such as Dussehra in October and Diwali in the first week of November.

* The October chana contract was up 0.62 percent at 2,920 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Domestic buyers are active in spot markets for upcoming festivals. Selling pressure has also slowed down in anticipation of a further rise in prices," Kotak Commodities said in a research note.

* Spot chana edged up 8 rupees to 3,026 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* India has extended the limit up to which traders can stock pulses by one year to Sept. 30, 2014.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop for which sowing will begin in October. The key growing areas have received ample rainfall, which would smoothen the sowing process.

* Production of kharif pulses has been estimated at 6.01 million tonnes for 2013-14. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)