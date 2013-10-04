MUMBAI Oct 4 Indian guar seed futures rose on
Friday on bargain-buying and concerns about the crop in Gujarat
due to heavy rains.
* Excess rains in Gujarat are likely to damage the crop and
hurt quality, though overall production is expected to be higher
because of an expanded area under cultivation in the top
producer state Rajasthan.
* At 0916 GMT, the November contract was up 1.98
percent at 5,160 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange. It fell more than 34 percent between Sept.
12 and Oct. 3.
* "Heavy rains in Gujarat can cause damage to the crop as
they are in the harvesting stage," said Shikharchand Dugar, a
trader from Jodhpur, Rajasthan.
* Spot guar rose 76 rupees to 5,700 rupees per 100 kg in
Jodhpur.
* Arrivals from the new season harvest start from October
and peak gradually in the following weeks.
CHICKPEA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures were higher due to some
improvement in local demand ahead of festivals while firm cues
from other pulses also supported sentiment.
* India will celebrate festivals such as Dussehra in October
and Diwali in the first week of November.
* The October chana contract was up 0.62 percent at
2,920 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Domestic buyers are active in spot markets for upcoming
festivals. Selling pressure has also slowed down in anticipation
of a further rise in prices," Kotak Commodities said in a
research note.
* Spot chana edged up 8 rupees to 3,026 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
* India has extended the limit up to which traders can stock
pulses by one year to Sept. 30, 2014.
* Chickpea is a rabi crop for which sowing will begin in
October. The key growing areas have received ample rainfall,
which would smoothen the sowing process.
* Production of kharif pulses has been estimated at 6.01
million tonnes for 2013-14.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)