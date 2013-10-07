MUMBAI Oct 7 Indian guar seed futures fell on
Monday on expectations of higher output due to expanded area
under cultivation and as supplies from the new crop start rising
in the coming weeks.
* Excess rains in Gujarat are likely to damage the crop and
hurt quality, though overall production is expected to be
higher, spot traders said.
* At 0931 GMT, the November contract was down 2.18
percent at 4,930 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange.
* "The overall sentiment is weak because new season supplies
are nearing and the production is higher than in the previous
year," said Surendra Kumar Yadav, a trader from Hanumangarh,
Rajasthan.
* Arrivals from the new season harvest start from October
and peak gradually in the following weeks.
* Spot guar fell 215 rupees to 5,585 rupees per 100 kg in
Jodhpur.
CHICKPEA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose due to a pick-up in
local demand ahead of festivals.
* India will celebrate festivals such as Dussehra in October
and Diwali in the first week of November.
* The November chana contract was up 1.83 percent at
3,064 rupees per 100 kg.
* "The November delivery may witness buying at lower levels
with the festive season around the corner... We expect upside of
3,175-3,200 rupees per 100 kg," Kotak Commodities said in a
research note.
* Spot chana rose 23 rupees to 3,057 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
* Chickpea is a rabi crop for which sowing will begin in
October. The key growing areas have received ample rainfall,
which would smoothen the sowing process.
* Production of kharif pulses has been estimated at 6.01
million tonnes for 2013-14.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)