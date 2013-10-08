MUMBAI Oct 8 Indian guar seed futures rose on Tuesday on bargain buying, supported by some local inquiries for the new crop, though supplies from the new season harvest and expectations of higher production capped the gains.

* Arrivals from the new season have started in small quantities into the local market and would gain pace gradually.

* Excess rains in Gujarat are likely to damage the crop and hurt quality, though overall production is expected to be higher, spot traders said.

* At 0911 GMT, the November contract was up 3.95 percent at 5,260 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. It fell more than 34 percent between Sept. 12 and Oct. 7.

* "Some buying is seen from stockists for the new crop. Demand from exporters is also expected to improve in the new season which could support prices," said Shikharchand Dugar, a trader from Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

* Spot guar rose 43 rupees to 5,629 rupees per 100 kg in Jodhpur.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on prospects of better sowing due to ample rains and mounting stocks, though some improvement in local demand ahead of festivals limited the downside.

* India will celebrate festivals such as Dussehra in October and Diwali in the first week of November.

* The November chana contract was down 0.32 percent at 3,098 rupees per 100 kg.

* "In the short term, prices may get some support because of festival demand but the overall trend is weak because of better sowing prospects," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon, Maharashtra.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October. The key growing areas have received ample rains, which should smoothen the sowing process.

* Production of kharif pulses has been estimated at 6.01 million tonnes for 2013-14.

* Spot chana rose 39 rupees to 3,117 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)