MUMBAI Oct 9 Indian guar seed futures rose on
Wednesday as concerns over the quality of the crop and a delay
in arrivals of the new season crop due to rains aided buying.
* New arrivals have started in small quantities at some
places but would improve after around 10 days as rains have hit
harvesting operations.
* Excess rains in Gujarat are expected to damage the crop
and hurt quality, though overall production is expected to be
higher because of expanded area under cultivation, spot traders
said.
* At 0942 GMT, the November contract was up 3.61
percent at 5,440 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange.
* "Weather is cloudy in our area and it may rain any time.
Arrivals have been delayed in the local markets. Heavy rains in
Gujarat will hit the quality of the crop," said Mahesh Badani, a
trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.
* Spot guar rose 319 rupees to 6,179 rupees per 100 kg in
Jodhpur.
CHICKPEA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on hopes of a
pick-up in local demand in the festival season though hopes of
better sowing and mounting stocks limited the upside.
* India will celebrate festivals such as Dussehra in October
and Diwali in the first week of November.
* The November chana contract was up 1.23 percent at
3,126 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Chana is improving and is likely to stay firm in the near
term because of festival demand," said Chowda Reddy, a senior
analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.
* Chickpea is a rabi crop, sowing for which starts in
October. The key growing areas have received ample rain, which
should smoothen the sowing process.
* Production of kharif pulses has been estimated at 6.01
million tonnes for 2013-14.
* Spot chana was almost steady at 3,114 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)