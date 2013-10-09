MUMBAI Oct 9 Indian guar seed futures rose on Wednesday as concerns over the quality of the crop and a delay in arrivals of the new season crop due to rains aided buying.

* New arrivals have started in small quantities at some places but would improve after around 10 days as rains have hit harvesting operations.

* Excess rains in Gujarat are expected to damage the crop and hurt quality, though overall production is expected to be higher because of expanded area under cultivation, spot traders said.

* At 0942 GMT, the November contract was up 3.61 percent at 5,440 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "Weather is cloudy in our area and it may rain any time. Arrivals have been delayed in the local markets. Heavy rains in Gujarat will hit the quality of the crop," said Mahesh Badani, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

* Spot guar rose 319 rupees to 6,179 rupees per 100 kg in Jodhpur.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on hopes of a pick-up in local demand in the festival season though hopes of better sowing and mounting stocks limited the upside.

* India will celebrate festivals such as Dussehra in October and Diwali in the first week of November.

* The November chana contract was up 1.23 percent at 3,126 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Chana is improving and is likely to stay firm in the near term because of festival demand," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop, sowing for which starts in October. The key growing areas have received ample rain, which should smoothen the sowing process.

* Production of kharif pulses has been estimated at 6.01 million tonnes for 2013-14.

* Spot chana was almost steady at 3,114 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)