MUMBAI Oct 10 Indian guar seed futures fell on Thursday on sluggish demand from exporters and local buyers amid fresh arrivals in some markets and large stocks.

* New arrivals have started in small quantities at some places but would improve by mid-October.

* At 0850 GMT, the November contract was down 2.56 percent at 5,330 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* Carry-forward stocks have been large and this is keeping prices under pressure, traders said.

* "Demand is weak. Everyone is waiting for the new crop to arrive in local markets," said Mahendra Sonawat, a trader from Bikaner, Rajasthan.

* Spot guar fell 250 rupees to 5,950 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on expectations of some improvement in local demand in the festival season.

* India celebrates festivals such as Dussehra this month and Diwali in the first week of November.

* The November chana contract was up 0.74 percent at 3,127 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Buying is below expectations as stocks are high. Sowing is going to be better than last year because of ample rains," said Anand Sarwade, a trader from Gadag, Karnataka.

* Sowing has started at some places in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, spot traders said.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop, sowing for which starts in October. The key growing areas have received ample rain, which should smoothen the sowing process.

* Spot chana edged down 2 rupees to 3,125 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)