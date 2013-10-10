MEDIA-India Kingfisher lenders sell Goa villa for $11.4 mln - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
MUMBAI Oct 10 Indian guar seed futures fell on Thursday on sluggish demand from exporters and local buyers amid fresh arrivals in some markets and large stocks.
* New arrivals have started in small quantities at some places but would improve by mid-October.
* At 0850 GMT, the November contract was down 2.56 percent at 5,330 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
* Carry-forward stocks have been large and this is keeping prices under pressure, traders said.
* "Demand is weak. Everyone is waiting for the new crop to arrive in local markets," said Mahendra Sonawat, a trader from Bikaner, Rajasthan.
* Spot guar fell 250 rupees to 5,950 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
CHICKPEA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on expectations of some improvement in local demand in the festival season.
* India celebrates festivals such as Dussehra this month and Diwali in the first week of November.
* The November chana contract was up 0.74 percent at 3,127 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Buying is below expectations as stocks are high. Sowing is going to be better than last year because of ample rains," said Anand Sarwade, a trader from Gadag, Karnataka.
* Sowing has started at some places in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, spot traders said.
* Chickpea is a rabi crop, sowing for which starts in October. The key growing areas have received ample rain, which should smoothen the sowing process.
* Spot chana edged down 2 rupees to 3,125 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
Apr 7 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20969.80 NSE 64751.10 ============= TOTAL 85720.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA