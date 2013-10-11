MUMBAI Oct 11 Indian guar seed futures rose on Friday on bargain-buying supported by a delay in arrivals of the new season crop due to unfavourable weather.

* New arrivals have started in small quantities at some places but would improve in coming weeks as rains in parts of cultivating regions disturbed harvesting operations.

* At 1003 GMT, the November contract was up 1.14 percent at 5,320 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. It fell nearly 32 percent between Sept. 12 and Oct. 10.

* "Some recovery is seen in guar futures at lower prices. It may rise to 5,900 rupees in the short term," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives & Commodities.

* However, in the long term, the trend is weak because of estimates of higher output and large stocks, Reddy said.

* Spot guar fell 167 rupees to 5,833 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose as hopes of a rise in local demand in the festive season supported buying, though expectations of better sowing due to ample rains capped gains.

* India celebrates festivals such as Dussehra this month and Diwali in the first week of November.

* The November chana contract was up 0.45 percent at 3,130 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Local buying has improved in the past few weeks and would pick up further because of the festivals ahead. However, upside would be limited on hopes of better sowing," said Reddy.

* Sowing has started at some places in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, spot traders said.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop, sowing for which starts in October. The key growing areas have received ample rain, which should smoothen the sowing process.

* Spot chana edged down 16 rupees to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)