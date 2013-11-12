Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - April 11, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) Apr 11 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
MUMBAI Nov 12 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on Tuesday as a pick-up in local buying at lower-levels helped to offset favourable weather and adequate soil moisture for sowing and significant stocks.
* Chickpea is a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October. Key growing areas have received ample rainfall, which is expected to smoothen the sowing process.
* Farmers have started sowing chana in the major cultivating regions.
* The December chana contract was up 1.37 percent at 3,176 rupees per 100 kg at 0707 GMT on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* "Slight improvement is seen in the local demand at lower prices, but fundamentals are weak. Overall condition for sowing looks favourable," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodities.
* Spot chana rose 16 rupees to 3,083 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.
* India has raised the price the government must pay to farmers for buying next year's chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg from 3,000 rupees a year earlier.
GUAR
Indian guar seed futures rose on bargain-buying on hopes of some improvement in demand from mills, though rising spot supplies and expectations of higher output limited the upside.
* Guar seed production is expected to be higher due to an expansion in area under cultivation and good rains, spot traders said.
* Supplies from the new harvest have started gaining pace into local markets.
* The December contract was up 1.63 percent at 4,990 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell 2.58 percent in the previous trade.
* "Mills are buying the new crop but in small quantities as everyone is expecting prices to fall on estimated higher crop," said Shikharchand Dugar, a trader from Jodhpur, Rajasthan. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)
