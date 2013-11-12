MUMBAI Nov 12 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on Tuesday as a pick-up in local buying at lower-levels helped to offset favourable weather and adequate soil moisture for sowing and significant stocks.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October. Key growing areas have received ample rainfall, which is expected to smoothen the sowing process.

* Farmers have started sowing chana in the major cultivating regions.

* The December chana contract was up 1.37 percent at 3,176 rupees per 100 kg at 0707 GMT on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* "Slight improvement is seen in the local demand at lower prices, but fundamentals are weak. Overall condition for sowing looks favourable," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Spot chana rose 16 rupees to 3,083 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* India has raised the price the government must pay to farmers for buying next year's chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg from 3,000 rupees a year earlier.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures rose on bargain-buying on hopes of some improvement in demand from mills, though rising spot supplies and expectations of higher output limited the upside.

* Guar seed production is expected to be higher due to an expansion in area under cultivation and good rains, spot traders said.

* Supplies from the new harvest have started gaining pace into local markets.

* The December contract was up 1.63 percent at 4,990 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell 2.58 percent in the previous trade.

* "Mills are buying the new crop but in small quantities as everyone is expecting prices to fall on estimated higher crop," said Shikharchand Dugar, a trader from Jodhpur, Rajasthan. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)