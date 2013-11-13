MUMBAI Nov 13 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on Wednesday on concerns over a shift in acreage in Madhya Pradesh, though conducive weather and adequate soil moisture for sowing and significant stocks capped the gains.

* Farmers have started sowing chana in the major cultivating regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage to wheat in Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, but in other states the area under cultivation is likely to be higher than in the previous year, spot traders said.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop, sowing for which starts in October. Key growing areas have received ample rainfall, which is expected to smoothen the sowing process.

* At 0741 GMT, the December chana contract was up 0.41 percent at 3,168 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* "Some area may shift to wheat from chana because winter is expected to be strong and chana crop cannot sustain heavy cold conditions. Also, cost of fertilisers would be less for wheat," said Mansingh Rajput, a farmer from Sika village in Madhya Pradesh.

* Spot chana rose 20 rupees to 3,120 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* India has raised the price the government must pay to farmers for buying next year's chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg from 3,000 rupees a year earlier.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures rose tracking firm cues from the spot market where demand from mills was good, though an increase in spot supplies and expectations of higher output limited the upside.

* Guar seed production is expected to be higher due to an expansion in area under cultivation and good rains, spot traders said.

* Supplies into local markets from the new harvest have started gaining pace.

* The December contract was up 1.21 percent at 5,030 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Mills are buying but demand is below expectation because export demand is weak and supplies are rising," said Mahendra Sonawat, a trader from Bikaner, Rajasthan. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)