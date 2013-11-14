MUMBAI Nov 14 Indian guar seed futures rose on Thursday due to a fall in local supplies and a pick-up in buying by mills that helped offset expectations of higher output.

* Guar seed production is expected to be higher due to an expansion in area under cultivation and good rains, spot traders said.

* Farmers have started bringing in supplies from the new harvest into the local markets.

* At 0920 GMT, the December contract was up 3.88 percent at 5,350 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* "Supplies from the new crop declined today to just 75,000-80,000 bags (100 kg each) as compared to more than 100,000 bags in the previous week," said Mahesh Badani, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, spot guar rose 220 rupees to 5,220 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures edged down on large stocks and favourable weather for sowing, though hopes of local demand and concerns over a shift in acreage in Madhya Pradesh limited the downside.

* Farmers have started sowing chana in the major cultivating regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage to wheat in Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, but in other states the area under cultivation is likely to be higher than in the previous year, spot traders said.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop, sowing for which starts in October. Key growing areas have received ample rainfall, which is expected to smoothen the sowing process.

* The December chana contract was down 0.19 percent at 3,141 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Sowing operations are progressing well in key cultivating areas because soil moisture is adequate. But in Madhya Pradesh, there could be some shift in wheat," said a trader from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

* Spot chana was almost steady at 3,119 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* India has raised the price the government must pay to farmers for buying next year's chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg from 3,000 a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)