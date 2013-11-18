MUMBAI Nov 18 Indian guar seed futures fell on
Monday, on supplies from the new season harvest, sluggish demand
from local and overseas buyers and expectations of a higher
output.
* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to an expansion
in the area under cultivation and good rains, spot traders said.
* Farmers have started bringing in supplies from the new
harvest into the local markets.
* At 0849 GMT, the December contract was down 1.70
percent at 5,190 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* "Farmers usually bring large supplies on the first day of
the week as on Sunday the markets remain shut. Weak export
demand and expectations of a higher crop are keeping prices
under pressure," said Mahendra Sonawat, a trader from Bikaner,
Rajasthan.
* Spot guar fell 143 rupees to 5,100 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
CHICKPEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to weak local
demand amid sufficient stocks and favourable weather for sowing.
* Farmers have started sowing chana in the major cultivating
regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage to
wheat in Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state. However, in
other states the area under cultivation is likely to be higher
than in the previous year, spot traders said.
* Chickpea is a rabi crop for which sowing starts in
October. Key growing areas have received ample rainfall, which
is expected to smoothen the sowing process.
* The December chana contract was down 0.43 percent
at 3,230 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Chana sowing has picked up across the key growing states
and going forward weather conditions and planting progress are
the crucial factors to be watched, Angel Commodities said in a
research note.
* Spot chana fell 59 rupees to 3,191 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
* India has raised the price the government must pay to
farmers for buying next year's chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg
from 3,000 a year earlier.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)