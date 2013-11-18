MUMBAI Nov 18 Indian guar seed futures fell on Monday, on supplies from the new season harvest, sluggish demand from local and overseas buyers and expectations of a higher output.

* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to an expansion in the area under cultivation and good rains, spot traders said.

* Farmers have started bringing in supplies from the new harvest into the local markets.

* At 0849 GMT, the December contract was down 1.70 percent at 5,190 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* "Farmers usually bring large supplies on the first day of the week as on Sunday the markets remain shut. Weak export demand and expectations of a higher crop are keeping prices under pressure," said Mahendra Sonawat, a trader from Bikaner, Rajasthan.

* Spot guar fell 143 rupees to 5,100 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to weak local demand amid sufficient stocks and favourable weather for sowing.

* Farmers have started sowing chana in the major cultivating regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage to wheat in Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state. However, in other states the area under cultivation is likely to be higher than in the previous year, spot traders said.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October. Key growing areas have received ample rainfall, which is expected to smoothen the sowing process.

* The December chana contract was down 0.43 percent at 3,230 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Chana sowing has picked up across the key growing states and going forward weather conditions and planting progress are the crucial factors to be watched, Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* Spot chana fell 59 rupees to 3,191 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* India has raised the price the government must pay to farmers for buying next year's chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg from 3,000 a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)