MUMBAI Nov 19 Indian guar seed futures rose on Tuesday on value buying supported by a pick-up in local demand from mills, despite supplies from the new season harvest and expectations of higher output.

* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to an expansion in area under cultivation and good rains, spot traders said.

* Farmers have started bringing in supplies from the new harvest into local markets.

* At 0916 GMT, the December contract was up 2.88 percent at 5,350 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* The contract fell more than 32 percent between Sept. 12 and Nov. 18.

* "Mills have show some interest at lower levels, but supplies are huge. Any sharp rise is unlikely in the short-term," said Shikharchand Dugar, a trader from Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

* Spot guar rose 83 rupees to 5,177 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on sluggish spot demand, sufficient stocks and favourable weather for sowing.

* Farmers have begun sowing chana in major cultivating regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage to wheat in Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state. However, in other states, area under cultivation is likely to be higher than in the previous year, spot traders said.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October. Key growing areas have received ample rainfall, which is expected to smoothen the sowing process.

* The December chana contract was down 2.54 percent at 3,143 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Sowing operations are progressing well and the weather is favourable in the key cultivating states. Prices may remain under pressure in the short-term," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon, Maharashtra.

* Spot chana fell 37 rupees to 3,138 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* India has raised the price the government must pay to farmers for buying next year's chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg from 3,000 a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)