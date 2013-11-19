MUMBAI Nov 19 Indian guar seed futures rose on
Tuesday on value buying supported by a pick-up in local demand
from mills, despite supplies from the new season harvest and
expectations of higher output.
* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to an expansion
in area under cultivation and good rains, spot traders said.
* Farmers have started bringing in supplies from the new
harvest into local markets.
* At 0916 GMT, the December contract was up 2.88
percent at 5,350 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* The contract fell more than 32 percent between Sept. 12
and Nov. 18.
* "Mills have show some interest at lower levels, but
supplies are huge. Any sharp rise is unlikely in the
short-term," said Shikharchand Dugar, a trader from Jodhpur,
Rajasthan.
* Spot guar rose 83 rupees to 5,177 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
CHICKPEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on sluggish spot
demand, sufficient stocks and favourable weather for sowing.
* Farmers have begun sowing chana in major cultivating
regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage to
wheat in Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state. However, in
other states, area under cultivation is likely to be higher than
in the previous year, spot traders said.
* Chickpea is a rabi crop for which sowing starts in
October. Key growing areas have received ample rainfall, which
is expected to smoothen the sowing process.
* The December chana contract was down 2.54 percent
at 3,143 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "Sowing operations are progressing well and the weather is
favourable in the key cultivating states. Prices may remain
under pressure in the short-term," said Nitin Taori, a trader
from Khamgaon, Maharashtra.
* Spot chana fell 37 rupees to 3,138 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
* India has raised the price the government must pay to
farmers for buying next year's chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg
from 3,000 a year earlier.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)