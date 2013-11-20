MUMBAI Nov 20 Indian guar seed futures fell on
Wednesday due to new season supplies and expectations of higher
output.
* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to an expansion
in area under cultivation and good rains, spot traders said.
* Farmers have started bringing in supplies from the new
harvest into local markets.
* At 1017 GMT, the December contract was down 1.85
percent at 5,300 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). It fell 30 percent between Sept.
12 and Nov. 19.
* "Overall output is expected to be higher this season and
demand is comparatively low," said Mahesh Badani, a trader from
Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.
* Spot guar slipped 12 rupees to 5,309 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
CHICKPEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on weak spot demand,
sufficient stocks and favourable weather for sowing.
* Farmers have begun sowing chana in major cultivating
regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage to
wheat in Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders
said.
* Chickpea is a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October.
Key growing areas have received ample rainfall, which is
expected to smoothen the sowing process.
* The December chana contract was down 0.13 percent
at 3,134 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell 2.69 percent in
the previous session.
* "In spot, sentiment is still weak because supplies are
sufficient and sowing operations are also progressing well,"
said a trader from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
* Spot chana fell 34 rupees to 3,092 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
* India has raised the price the government must pay to
farmers for buying next year's chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg
from 3,000 a year earlier.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)