MUMBAI Nov 20 Indian guar seed futures fell on Wednesday due to new season supplies and expectations of higher output.

* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to an expansion in area under cultivation and good rains, spot traders said.

* Farmers have started bringing in supplies from the new harvest into local markets.

* At 1017 GMT, the December contract was down 1.85 percent at 5,300 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). It fell 30 percent between Sept. 12 and Nov. 19.

* "Overall output is expected to be higher this season and demand is comparatively low," said Mahesh Badani, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

* Spot guar slipped 12 rupees to 5,309 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on weak spot demand, sufficient stocks and favourable weather for sowing.

* Farmers have begun sowing chana in major cultivating regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage to wheat in Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October. Key growing areas have received ample rainfall, which is expected to smoothen the sowing process.

* The December chana contract was down 0.13 percent at 3,134 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell 2.69 percent in the previous session.

* "In spot, sentiment is still weak because supplies are sufficient and sowing operations are also progressing well," said a trader from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

* Spot chana fell 34 rupees to 3,092 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* India has raised the price the government must pay to farmers for buying next year's chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg from 3,000 a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)