MUMBAI Nov 21 Indian guar seed futures fell on Thursday due to new season supplies and expectations of higher output.

* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to expanded area under cultivation and on good rains, spot traders said.

* Farmers have started bringing in supplies from the new harvest into local markets.

* "Guar arrivals are picking up, and may increase further next month, which may keep prices under pressure," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities in Hyderabad, adding support is pegged at 5,200 rupees.

* At 0928 GMT, the December contract was down 0.38 percent at 5,300 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* Spot guar fell 87.95 rupees to 5,215 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures were steady as weakness due to sufficient stocks and favourable weather for sowing was offset by expectations of higher demand.

* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage to wheat in Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.

* The December chana contract was up 0.06 percent at 3,138 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Chana may trade in the range of 3,100-3,160 rupees, said Reddy.

* Spot chana fell 8.30 rupees to 3,078.35 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)