MUMBAI Nov 22 Indian guar seed futures rose on
Friday on some short-covering though arrivals from the new
season crop amid weak demand and expectations of higher output
weighed on sentiment.
* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to expanded area
under cultivation and on good rains, spot traders said.
* Farmers have started bringing in supplies from the new
harvest into local markets. Daily arrivals have been around
80,000-100,000 bags (100 kg each) in the local markets.
* "In the spot market, sentiment is weak because daily
arrivals are high but demand is sluggish. Selling may be seen in
futures at higher prices," said Shikharchand Dugar, a trader
from Jodhpur, Rajasthan.
* At 0922 GMT, the December contract was up 0.19
percent at 5,220 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). It fell 2.07 percent in the
previous session.
* Spot guar fell 50 rupees to 5,150 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
CHICK PEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures edged up on concerns over
a shift in acreage in Madhya Pradesh, that offset weak demand in
the local market, sufficient stocks and favourable weather for
sowing.
* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating
regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage to
wheat in Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders
said.
* The December chana contract was up 0.42 percent at
3,115 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "In our area, chana sowing is good but in Madhya Pradesh
there could be some competition from wheat. However, any sharp
rise is unlikely because spot demand is sluggish," said
Ramchander Solanki, a trader from Gulbarga, Karnataka.
* Spot chana fell 22 rupees to 3,050 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)