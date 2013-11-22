MUMBAI Nov 22 Indian guar seed futures rose on Friday on some short-covering though arrivals from the new season crop amid weak demand and expectations of higher output weighed on sentiment.

* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to expanded area under cultivation and on good rains, spot traders said.

* Farmers have started bringing in supplies from the new harvest into local markets. Daily arrivals have been around 80,000-100,000 bags (100 kg each) in the local markets.

* "In the spot market, sentiment is weak because daily arrivals are high but demand is sluggish. Selling may be seen in futures at higher prices," said Shikharchand Dugar, a trader from Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

* At 0922 GMT, the December contract was up 0.19 percent at 5,220 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). It fell 2.07 percent in the previous session.

* Spot guar fell 50 rupees to 5,150 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures edged up on concerns over a shift in acreage in Madhya Pradesh, that offset weak demand in the local market, sufficient stocks and favourable weather for sowing.

* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage to wheat in Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.

* The December chana contract was up 0.42 percent at 3,115 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "In our area, chana sowing is good but in Madhya Pradesh there could be some competition from wheat. However, any sharp rise is unlikely because spot demand is sluggish," said Ramchander Solanki, a trader from Gulbarga, Karnataka.

* Spot chana fell 22 rupees to 3,050 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)