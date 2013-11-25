MUMBAI Nov 25 Indian guar seed futures fell on Monday as supplies from the new season crop hit the market amid sluggish local and export demand, while expectations of higher output also weighed on sentiment.

* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to the expanded area under cultivation and on good rains, spot traders said.

* Farmers have started bringing in supplies from the new harvest into local markets. Daily arrivals have been around 80,000-100,000 bags (100 kg each) in the local markets.

* "Demand is not picking up from exporters despite sufficient supplies in the local market," said Mahendra Sonawat, a trader from Bikaner, Rajasthan.

* At 0934 GMT, the December contract was down 1.52 percent at 5,200 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* Spot guar fell 68 rupees to 5,132 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures were steady on concerns over a shift in acreage in Madhya Pradesh to wheat and on a rise in local demand, though sufficient stocks and favourable weather for sowing capped the gains.

* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating regions. There are some concerns over the shift in acreage in Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.

* The December chana contract inched up 0.03 percent to 3,107 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Some recovery could be seen but the overall trend is still weak because the weather is conducive for sowing," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at Inditrade Derivatives & Commodities.

* Spot chana rose 31.5 rupees to 3,092.5 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* Reddy expects the December contract to trade in the range of 3,060 rupees-3,200 rupees this week. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)